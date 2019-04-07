{{featured_button_text}}

Junior League Annual Community Rummage & Vendor Sale

This one-day only event will have local vendors and individual sellers looking to move clothes, toys, home goods furniture and crafts. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dakota Dunes, 885 Cottonwood Lane, Dakota Dunes, S.D.

Vernon Tott Collection

A local soldier’s powerful photographs of the liberation of a WWII concentration camp will be on display. 10 a.m. Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City.

