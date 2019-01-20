Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Women Celebrating Women
Join us to celebrate 2018's victories and plan for those in the future. So far, our speakers are newly elected State Senator Jackie Smith, Flora Lee and Penny Rosfjord. 2-4 p.m. Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St., Sioux City.
Justin Kisor Jazz Quartet
Kisor is a Julliard School graduate who’s performed with a range of greats, including Wynton Marsalis, artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, and trombonist Wycliffe Gordon. 2 p.m. Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.
Digital photography
Britton Hacke will be the instructor for this fun afternoon of learning long exposure light painting., $12, 2-3:30 p.m. MakerSpace, Sioux City.