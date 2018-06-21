Subscribe for 33¢ / day
COMMUNITY PROGRAMS
The city is considering adding new equipment to the Rose Hill Park at the corner of 14th Street and Grandview Boulevard. The equipment would include a firefighter-themed splash pad, sidewalks, landscaping elements, fencing and a small shelter. 

History at High Noon: How the Neighborhoods Got Their Names

Get an overview of Sioux City’s many distinct neighborhoods: where they are, who named them, and what these names mean 12:05 to 12:45 p.m. at Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. Attendees are invited to bring their lunches to this free presentation. Visit www.siouxcitymuseum.org or call 712-279-6174 for more information

Downtown Live

Hear incredible live music to downtown Sioux City with The Rad Trads 6 to 8 p.m. at the green space in front of the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. Admission $3. Visit downtownlivesc.com for more information.

Third Thursday Trivia

Join us at Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth St., for trivia night 7 to 9 p.m. Cash prizes for 1st and 2nd place teams. All proceeds for the night will be donated to the Food Bank of Siouxland. Admission $5. Visit www.facebook.com/events/413782269083413??ti=ia for more information.

