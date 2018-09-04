Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Leeds sign

A new electronic sign was unveiled Saturday night during a holiday celebration in the Leeds Historic Neighborhood in Sioux City. The community raised $21,000 over two years to pay for the sign.

 Kirby Kaufman, Sioux City Journal

Peters Park Pig Roast

Peters Park Pig Roast

Enjoy this free night of food & fun provided by Peoples Bank & Morningside Commercial Club! Food will be served from 5 p.m. until we run out!. Featuring pig roast, car show, music, face painting and entertainment until 8 p.m. at Morningside Branch Library, 4005 Morningside Ave.

Leeds Community Club Meeting

If you are interested in the latest plans, future plans or just helping out for the Leeds community come join us at our meeting by the Leeds sign at 7 p.m. We would love to see you there. If the weather is not accommodating we will relocate to the back room of Steinbeck's Pub.

