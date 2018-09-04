Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Peters Park Pig Roast
Enjoy this free night of food & fun provided by Peoples Bank & Morningside Commercial Club! Food will be served from 5 p.m. until we run out!. Featuring pig roast, car show, music, face painting and entertainment until 8 p.m. at Morningside Branch Library, 4005 Morningside Ave.
Leeds Community Club Meeting
If you are interested in the latest plans, future plans or just helping out for the Leeds community come join us at our meeting by the Leeds sign at 7 p.m. We would love to see you there. If the weather is not accommodating we will relocate to the back room of Steinbeck's Pub.