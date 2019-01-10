Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Family Fun Night
Take a walk in a winter wonderland at LaunchPAD! Children will match snowmen, go on a snowy scavenger hunt, and even try ice fishing. 5:30 p.m. LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St., Sioux City.
Beginner Country Dance Class
You will learn the 2-step, waltz, triple 2-step, stationary cha, Teton, and more. We will start with the basics and then learn some turns. 7 p.m. $5 per class, South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St, South Sioux City.
Sioux City Camera Club Meeting
The Sioux City Camera Club holds two meetings monthly, 7-9 p.m. on the second and last Thursdays of the month during the school year. First Presbyterian Church, Sixth and Nebraska streets.