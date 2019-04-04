Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Sioux City in the 1930s and 1940s
Grace Linden, retired curator for Sioux City Public Museum, presents the fascinating history of the 1930s-40s in Sioux City. 10:30 a.m.-Noon, Western Iowa Tech, Advanced Sciences Building, 4647 Stone Ave.
Dust Bowl Descent
Speaker Bill Ganzel shares his journey locating Depression survivors using photographs taken by the Farm Security Administration. 6:30-8 p.m. South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City.