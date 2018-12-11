Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Nature Tales
Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time about deer. We’ll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org. 10-11:30 a.m. at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.
Musketeers Hockey
The Musketeers face Fargo at 6:35 p.m at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. $9.50-20. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Center box office or online at www.musketeershockey.com.