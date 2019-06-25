Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
'Moro no Brasil' film excerpts
Clips of the film "Moro no Brasil" ("Sound of Brazil," 2002) will be shown with special focus on the region of northeastern Brazil. Written and directed by Finnish director Mika Kaurismaki, the film is an adventurous road trip movie through the musical diversity of Brazil. Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., 6:30 p.m. Free.
Marilyn Maye
Marilyn Maye is a highly praised singer, actress, director, arranger, educator, Grammy-nominated recording artist and a musical treasure. Ms. Maye appeared 76 times on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson – the record for a singer. Pearson Lakes Art Center, 2201 Hwy 71, Okoboji, Iowa, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. $55/65.