E Pluribus Unum
E pluribus unum, the traditional motto for our country, is also a great idea for the creation of art. The artworks included in this exhibition represent diverse ways in which repetition and pattern can be used to create more visual excitement while also creating more cohesion. Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St.
Christmas Toys of the Past
The toys on display at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., are primarily from the personal collection of local KSCJ radio personality Larry Fuller. His collection focuses on toys that remind him of his childhood during the 1940s, but it includes toys from the 1920s through the 1980s.
Beginner Line Dance Class
South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St. You will learn the basic steps and then many fun, new and old dances. This is great exercise and a fun way to make new friends. 7-8 p.m. $5 each class. For more information, contact Karen at 712-276-6694.