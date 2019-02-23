Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Last Bear Moon Winter Celebration Powwow
10 a.m.-7 p.m. WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th, Sloan.
Legislative Town Hall
The League of Women Voters of Sioux City is holding a Legislative Town Hall. The public is invited to attend and share questions or concerns. 10 a.m. Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Backwards Broadway
A fun night of entertainment, raising funds for Lamb Arts Regional Theatre. 7 p.m. Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Blvd.