Fraueranbeit – Womens Work
25 Black & White Photos of European Women in Traditional Male Professions and Trades, an exhibit of works by photojournalist Barbara La Valleur. 10 a.m., Pearson Lakes Art Center, 2201 Highway 71, Okoboji.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. 5:30 p.m. First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City.
Open Mic @ Marty's Tap
Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 for up-and-coming comedians. 8:30 p.m., Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., Sioux City.