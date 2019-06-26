Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Exploration Wednesdays
Kids will explore a person or event from the Lewis & Clark Expedition. “Campfire Stories” at 10 a.m. is open to kids first grade and younger. “Junior Explorers” at 11 a.m. is open to kids second grade and older. Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Cruise In Old Fashioned Wednesday Night
Cruise into Cushing, Iowa, for the 16th annual Old Fashioned Wednesday Night. Spend the evening on Cushing's Main Street looking at cars, trucks and tractors from past years. Enjoy a free will donation meal of hot dogs, chips, ice cream and homemade pie. 6:30 p.m.