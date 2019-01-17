Try 1 month for 99¢
Dwight Yoakam

Dwight Yoakam returns to Sioux City Jan. 18 for a concert at the Orpheum Theatre.

 Provided

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

SENIOR PET ADOPTION EVENT

Many senior citizens are in need of someone to care for and love. In turn, many of the pets that come through Siouxland Humane Society doors every year are older and deemed hard to adopt. These pets often are a perfect match for seniors. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Brookdale Senior Living, 2562 Pierce St., Sioux City.

Lunch with the Chargers

Treat yourself to some of Sioux City’s finest food, served up by Briar Cliff coaches and athletes, at “M’s on 4th” Restaurant in Sioux City. It’s a great chance to meet the Chargers and show your support for BCU athletics. 11  a.m.-1 p.m. 1021 Fourth St., Sioux City.

Dwight Yoakam

Concert 8 p.m. Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.

