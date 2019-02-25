Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Library Lecture
The Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship is hosting a lecture at 7 p.m. in the Gleeson Room of the Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St. The theme of this year's lecture series is "The Writings of the Apostle Paul: Under the Law or Not?"
Technology Tips & Tricks
MakerSpace Sioux City, 1401 TriView Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m., $5. This month we'll go over Microsoft Word. You’ll learn how to start a free trial of Office 365 and look at other free alternatives. Please register at www.makerspacesiouxcity.org/classes
Constructs (A+A)
Briar Cliff University is exhibiting the artwork of Omaha artist and architect Thomas Prinz through March 15 at the Clausen Art Gallery on Briar Cliff University’s campus. Prinz’s exhibit, entitled “Constructs (A+A),” focuses on the interactions of contrasting parts, fusing influences found in modern physics and Eastern mysticism.