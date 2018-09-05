Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Farmers market 2018
Janna Wesselius of Sioux Center, Iowa, owner of The Cornucopia, sets out greens at her booth Wednesday morning, at the Sioux City Farmers Market. Located in the Tyson Events Center parking lot at the corner of Tri-View Avenue and Pearl Street, the market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 27.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

Itty Bitty Boji Band

Dance the night away with the Lake's areas top rock and roll dance band 7 to 9 p.m. at Table 316 Steakhouse, 316 Hwy. 71, Arnolds Park, Iowa. Admission $5. Call 712-332-6090 for more information.

Sioux City Farmers Market

Shop for locally grown produce, baked goods and hand-crafted items 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Saturday at Tyson Events Center Suite Parking Lot, corner of TriView Avenue and Pearl Street. Visit www.farmersmarketsiouxcity.com or call 712-870-0450 for more information.

