Fourth of July Celebration
Parade starts at 6 p.m. down Veterans Drive to the Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City. Music and other fun things for all ages. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, pop or water for $1 each. Bring a lawn chair and watch the fireworks from the Explorers baseball field.
Independence Day Celebration
Le Mars, Iowa: Parade at 11 a.m., followed by a community picnic lunch at the Plymouth County Historical Museum. Museum volunteers will serve root beer floats from Miller’s Lunch 1-5 p.m. On the museum east lawn will be a watermelon feed at 3 p.m. A Municipal Band concert will begin at 8 p.m. in Foster Park. Fireworks will be at dusk on the Plymouth County Fairgrounds.