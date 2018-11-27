Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Race Amity Film Screening
The Sioux City Bahá'í Community and the local NAACP chapter will be jointly screening the documentary "An American Story: Race Amity and the Other Tradition." This film explores America’s long and often untold history of friendship and collaboration across racial lines. A guided discussion on themes raised in the film will follow the screening. 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St. Free.
Library Storytime
A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 to 11:30 a.m., Sioux City Public Library -- Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B). Free.