Virginia & Court Streets Walking Tour

Discover the history of the diverse industries as well as recent redevelopment of the area with Tom Munson, Sioux City Public Museum Archives Manager. Meet at corner of Fourth and Virginia, 5:30 p.m. Free.

Nature Tales

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, 10 a.m. Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org.

