Sanford Museum Planetarium
Linda Burkhart demonstrates the new Spitz SciDome IQ 2400 projector at the Sanford Museum in Cherokee, Iowa. Wednesday, December 27, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City, Journal)

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

'Right Before Your Eyes'

The Betty Strong Encounter Center will present “Right Before Your Very Eyes” with “Siouxland’s Magic Man: Corey Fravel”. Admission will be free; a reception will follow. 2 p.m., 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.

Building Bridges to Better Lives

An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House. Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.

Planetarium program

Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee.

