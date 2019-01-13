Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
'Right Before Your Eyes'
The Betty Strong Encounter Center will present “Right Before Your Very Eyes” with “Siouxland’s Magic Man: Corey Fravel”. Admission will be free; a reception will follow. 2 p.m., 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.
Building Bridges to Better Lives
An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House. Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.
Planetarium program
Public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee.