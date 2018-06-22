Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Quimby Watermelon Days
Quimby Watermelon Days is an annual tradition in Northwest Iowa. Join us as we celebrate today and Saturday in Quimby, Iowa. Visit www.facebook.com/watermelondays for schedule of events.
Free Friday Night Swim
Take a dip in this week’s neighborhood pool for free. Riverside Pool, 1301 Riverside Blvd., will be open 7 to 9 p.m. Visit www.sioux-city.org for weekly schedule.
Sioux City Explorers Baseball
The X’s take on Gary Southshore Railcars 7:05 p.m. today and Saturday and 6:05 p.m. Sunday at Lewis & Clark Park, 3400 Line Drive. Tickets, $8-$14, are available at the box office, 712-277-WINS or xsbaseball.com.