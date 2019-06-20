Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
History at High Noon
Early 1890s images of houses, churches, street scenes and much more by itinerant photographer Charles N. Taylor will be showcased. Attendees are invited to bring their lunch. Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., 12:05 p.m. Free.
Gary and Dani at Table 32
Stop down for dinner, or just to relax with friends. Gary and Dani will perform on the patio from 6-8 p.m. Reservations recommended. Table 32, 100 Virginia St.