{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Beartooth

Beartooth with Hands Like Houses and Dead American, $30, 7 p.m., Anthem, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St. Must be 21 or older to attend. More info at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com/event/beartooth

Kite Flying Fun

Free popcorn, kite flying and a scavenger hunt highlight an afternoon of fun on the grounds of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center, 1-3 p.m. The public is invited down to the riverfront.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments