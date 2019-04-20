Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Beartooth
Beartooth with Hands Like Houses and Dead American, $30, 7 p.m., Anthem, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St. Must be 21 or older to attend. More info at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com/event/beartooth
Kite Flying Fun
Free popcorn, kite flying and a scavenger hunt highlight an afternoon of fun on the grounds of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center, 1-3 p.m. The public is invited down to the riverfront.