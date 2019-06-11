Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Nature Tales
Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time about butterflies. We’ll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org. 10-11:30 a.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.
Yankton Summer Band Concert
The Yankton Area Summer Band Concerts at Riverside Park Amphitheatre will be May 28, June 4, 11, 18, 25, and July 3. Each concert is at 8 p.m. and free to the public.