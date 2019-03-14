Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Celtic Celebration Show
Join The Browns in a Celtic Celebration Show. With some of your favorite Irish songs, Celtic fiddlin', Irish Dance and More! Josiah Mullins will be a special guest on some Irish Tenor tunes. 1:30 p.m. The Browns Century Theater, 11 Central Ave N.W., Le Mars, Iowa.
Scouts BSA Troop 208 Sign up Night
6:30-8 p.m. Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.
Sioux City Camera Club meeting
Visiting photographers and shutter buggers are welcomed to attend. Enter through the church lower-level off the rear parking lot. Join us for fun, photography topics, photo competition and fellowship. 7-9 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Sixth and Nebraska streets, Sioux City.