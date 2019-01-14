Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Library Lecture
The Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship is hosting a lecture at 7 p.m. in the Gleeson Room of the Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St. The theme of this year's lecture series is "The Writings of the Apostle Paul: Under the Law or Not?"
Christmas Toys of the Past
The toys on display at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., are primarily from the personal collection of local KSCJ radio personality Larry Fuller. His collection focuses on toys that remind him of his childhood during the 1940s, but it includes toys from the 1920s through the 1980s.
Beginner Line Dance Class
South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St. You will learn the basic steps and then many fun, new and old dances. This is great exercise and a fun way to make new friends. 7-8 p.m. $5 each class. For more information, contact Karen at 712-276-6694.