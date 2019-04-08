Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Tolerance Week
Screening of "Who Will Write Our History," a documentary about a secret band of journalists, scholars and community leaders in the Warsaw Ghetto who vowed to defeat Nazi lies and propaganda with pen and paper rather than guns and fists. 6:30 p.m. at WITCC Cargill Auditorium. Free.
Learn Blues Harmonica
Learn blues harmonica with Texas artist Hamilton Loomis! Two-day workshop, Monday and Tuesday, 6-9 p.m. each evening. Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. $60 per person. Workshop includes a 10-hole harmonica, practice CD and informative handouts/materials. Call 832-978-5451.