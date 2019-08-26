{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Mindful Movement

A free 40-minute guided practice that teaches techniques you can take back to the office. Feel free to come in your work attire as all exercises will be conducive to professional attire. Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., 12:30 p.m.

Line Dance Class

Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers in Southern Hills Mall at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line-dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments