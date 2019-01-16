Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
"Me Three" Public Forum
In October 2017, #metoo began trending across social media to bring attention to sexual assault, violence and harassment. The “Me Three” forum will explore the impact beyond the survivors and perpetrators that includes culture, families, societies, workplaces, relationships and more. Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., 6-8:30 p.m.
E Pluribus Unum
E pluribus unum, the traditional motto for our country, is also a great idea for the creation of art. The artworks included in this exhibition represent diverse ways in which repetition and pattern can be used to create more visual excitement while also creating more cohesion. Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St.
Library Storytime
A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes. 10:30 a.m., Sioux City Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St.