Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
2018 Holiday Tour of Homes
Join us for the 2018 Tour of Homes: Holiday at the Dunes, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland. Tickets $40 per person. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling us at 712-239-9890. Tour starts at Holiday Inn Express, 855 Cottonwood Lane, Dakota Dunes.
Career fair
Explore employment opportunities with multiple industries including: manufacturing, health care, business, education, welding and more. Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave., Sioux City.