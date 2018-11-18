Try 1 month for 99¢

Youth classes at DeVall MMA & BJJ

Children ages 4 and up can learn boxing, Brazilian jiu jitsu and other fighting styles from DeVall MMA & BJJ coaches. Youth classes start at 4:45 p.m. at the Benson Building gym. Monday is youth boxing. First week of classes are free. $40 a month. $5 class drop in fee. 709 Douglas St., Sioux City.

Apocalytic Vision

Exhibit by Jacob Van Wyk of Ireton, Iowa, features large-scale and free-standing figurative clay sculptures, oil paintings, stone lithography prints, intaglio etchings, and oil pastel and graphite drawings. Northwestern College Te Paske Gallery, 214 8th St. SW, Orange City.

