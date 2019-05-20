{{featured_button_text}}

Weight Loss Seminar

Join Dr. William Rizk as he provides information about surgical weight loss. 6-8 p.m., Midlands Clinic P.C., 705 Sioux Point Road, Dakota Dunes. Free. Must be registered to attend. Call Heather at 605-217-5511 to RSVP.

Women's Permit to Carry Class

Topics include prohibited places, use of force, traveling armed, interacting with law enforcement, etc. No pre-registration needed. Cost is $60 cash only. 6-8 p.m., Minervas, 2945 Hamilton Blvd.

