Reverend Raven & The Chain Smoking Altar Boys

Hear traditional blues  with Reverend Raven & The Chain Smoking Altar Boys 8-11:30 p.m. at Vanguard Arts, 420 Jackson St.

 Chuck Ryan Photography

Taiwanese pianist

Yi-Yang Chen will perform a solo recital as part of the Morningside College Piano Recital Series. The recital is free and open to the public. Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City.

Carly Pearce

The singer has a tenacious spirit with textured vocals and honest lyrics as reflected on her highly-acclaimed debut album. 8 p.m. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.

Vanguard Arts

Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys featuring Westside Andy performs 8 p.m. Vanguard Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City.

 

