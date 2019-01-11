Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Family Fun Night
The Sioux City Neighborhood Network is pleased to announce that Family Fun Night. Admission is free. Rock climbing wall is first come, first served. 5-8 p.m., Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
Making Friendship Bracelets
Learn a new skill that can be used to make gifts for everyone like a quick and easy bracelet, ring, key chain, etc. Kids ages 5 and up welcome with accompanying adult. 6:30-7:30 p.m. $5, MakerSpace Sioux City, 1401 TriView Ave., Sioux City.
Magician
Jay Owenhouse performs at Orpheum, 7:30 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, 520 Pierce St., Sioux City.