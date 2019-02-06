Try 1 month for 99¢

Constructs (A+A)' - Thomas Prinz Art Exhibit

Briar Cliff University will be exhibiting the artwork of Omaha artist and architect Thomas Prinz. “Constructs (A+A),” focuses on the interactions of contrasting parts and fusing influences found in modern physics. Clausen Art Gallery, 3303 Rebecca St., Sioux City.

Dr. Cook's Garden by Ira Levin

This mature, engrossing drama showcases some of our older youth and local entertainer Garie Lewis as the esteemed Dr. Cook. Tickets are only $10 ($5 for 12 and under). Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd., Sioux City.

Robot Zoo

An interactive exhibit that reveals nature as a master engineer through the creation of larger than life robotic animals. Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland, Neb. General admission $12, children $6.

 

