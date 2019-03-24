Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Chili Cook-Off
Come out and try some of the best chili in town. Those wishing to participate, bring your crock pots of chili to the VFW at 2 p.m. Open to the public. 3-6 p.m. V.F.W., 2126 Court St., Sioux City.
Movie 'WHAT'S KILLING OUR BEES?'
The Sioux City League of Women Voter's Environmental Committee is hosting a FREE viewing of the BBC documentary. 2 p.m. Free, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey
Musketeeers vs. Fargo, 5:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.