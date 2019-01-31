Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Watercolor Painting
6-9 p.m. Please register at https://www.makerspacesiouxcity.org/classes $30, Makerspace Sioux City, 1401 TriView Ave., Sioux City.
Camera club
The Sioux City Camera Club shares the art and science of photography with like-minded enthusiasts. 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 6th & Nebraska Streets in downtown Sioux City. Guests are welcome.
Building bridges to better lives
An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House. The neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants. Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.