Capturing Your Interest with Photography
Exhibition of photographs made by Sioux City Camera Club members in Siouxland and beyond. Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Road, Sioux City.
USS Sioux City: A Ship Comes to Life
A photo exhibit capturing highlights of the development and commissioning of the ship, will open with a program by Sioux City Journal Chief Photographer Tim Hynds and Staff Writer Nick Hytrek. 2 p.m. Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.
Planetarium program
Public shows every Sunday at 4 p.m. Visit sanfordmuseum.org for monthly program schedule. Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee.