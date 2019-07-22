Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Kingdom Fit Power Praise Aerobic Dance
Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian music. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Please call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as location occasionally changes. Morningside Lutheran Church Gym, 700 S. Martha St., 5:30-6:30 p.m. Donations appreciated.
Benny's LEGO Spaceship
Morningside Branch Library, 4005 Morningside Ave., 1:30 & 3 p.m. Learn how LEGO began and see the LEGO Guy's showcase of Star Wars and NASA LEGO sets. Plus, let your imagination take off by building a LEGO spaceship. Free ticket required, available at any Sioux City Public Library location. Grades K-12.