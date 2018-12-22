Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Pioneer Farmers' Market
The Pioneer Farmers' Market will be indoors for the winter months, November through April. Open every 4th Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community United Methodist Church of Sergeant Bluff, 101 Baker Drive. More info at www.pioneerfarmersmarket.com.
The Power of Children
Explore the extraordinary stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges, and Ryan White—three children whose lives teach us about overcoming obstacles to make a positive difference in the world. This traveling exhibit is a program of ExhibitsUSA. Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.