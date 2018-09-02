Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Old Time Railroad Music Fest
Join us for a celebration of old railroad folk songs 1 to 3 p.m. at Sioux City Railroad Museum, 3400 Sioux River Road. The Jacob Austin band of Texas will be headlining along with performers from the Le Mars Old Time Music Festival. Museum Admission Rates Apply. Kids $8, adults $10, groups up to 4 $20.
End of Summer Bash!
Free inflatables, face painting, food, root beer floats and fireworks at dusk. Fun starts at 2 p.m. in downtown Correctionville, Iowa. Hosted by Correctionville Chamber of Commerce and Correctionville Emergency Responders, Inc.