Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Legally Blonde
The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room. 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Documentary Film
The award-winning film "Harry Hopkins: At FDR's Side" shows how one man's unshakable belief in America and in public service was so vital to his country. 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Western Iowa Tech, Cargill Auditorium, 4647 Stone Ave. A One Book One Siouxland event. Free.