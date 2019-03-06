Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning
9-11 a.m. Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones St., Sioux City.
Library Storytime
10:30- 11 a.m. A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City.
'Constructs (A+A)'
The Thomas Prinz Art Exhibit is on display at Briar Cliff University - Clausen Art Gallery, 3303 Rebecca St., Sioux City.