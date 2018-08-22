Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Arts On Central
Downtown Orange City, Iowa, will be filled with live music, food, and family fun 4:30 to 9 p.m. Create your own art and grab street food, like poffertjes. Celebrate the end of summer with a color toss ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Then move on over to the bandshell for Adams & Cooley’s Rat Pack Jazz at 7:30 p.m. Visit orangecityarts.net for more information.
Pioneer Farmers' Market
The Pioneer Farmers' Market offers an variety of local businesses and their products. Our Wednesday market allows for evening shopping 4 to 7 p.m. at 903 Topaz Drive. Visit www.pioneerfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Who Watches the Watchers?
Works by Sioux City artist Andrea Ignacio are on display through Sept. 14 at Northwestern College Te Paske Gallery, Thea G. Korver Visual Arts Center, 214 8th St SW in Orange City, Iowa. A public reception is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 31. Call 712-707-7102 for more information.