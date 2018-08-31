Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
You Had To Be There (Stand Up Comedy With Strangers)
Comedians interact with random people via webcam 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at VFW Post 1973, 2126 Court St. It's unpredictable and always funny. Ryan has toured this show across the country, and now he's coming back to Sioux City!
Matt Whipkey
Hear some Americana-tinged rock n’ roll as Matt Whipkey takes the stage 8 p.m. at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Admission price is $8.