Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Free Folk Club

Americana at its finest! Folk Club takes members back to an acoustic approach to popular music. All ages. Free, and be ready to jam as this is not to be considered a music lesson, but a music session to learn songs together. Sioux City Conservatory Of Music, 1309 Pierce St., 6 p.m.

Woolery Club

Opportunity for knitters and crocheters to come together and use your talents for a cause. From fundraiser to preemie projects to cancer patient care and more. Do you have extra yarn? Why not donate it to this group and give it new life. North Sioux City Community Library, 601 River Drive, 5-6 p.m. Free.

