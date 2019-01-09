Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11 a.m.. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones St.
Nature Tots
10:30-11:30 a.m. Visit www.dickinsoncountynaturecenter.com for details. Dickinson County Nature Center, 22785 Nature Center Road, Okoboji.
Weight Loss Seminar with Dr. Keith Vollstedt
Interested in learning more about weight loss and the options that are available to aid you on your journey? Session set for 6-8 p.m., Midlands Clinic, 705 Sioux Point Road, Dakota Dunes.