Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Sioux City Farmers Market
Locally grown produce, delicious baked goods and beautifully hand crafted items. Tyson Events Center Suite Parking Lot, at the corner of TriView Avenue and Pearl Street. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Morningside College: 125 Years
Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. Explore the origins of Sioux City’s oldest college through historic photographs and memorabilia. The institution has endured periods of budgetary distress, wartime dislocation, disastrous fires and other trials.