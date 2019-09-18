{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Sioux City Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, delicious baked goods and beautifully hand crafted items. Tyson Events Center Suite Parking Lot, at the corner of TriView Avenue and Pearl Street. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Morningside College: 125 Years

Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. Explore the origins of Sioux City’s oldest college through historic photographs and memorabilia. The institution has endured periods of budgetary distress, wartime dislocation, disastrous fires and other trials.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments