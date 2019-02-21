Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Robot Zoo
Interactive exhibit, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland, Neb. General Admission $12 adults, $6 children.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
Struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. 5:30 p.m. First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City.
Third Thursday Trivia
Join us for craft beer and crafty questions. Play as a team or individually. Cash prize for 1st and 2nd place. 7-9 p.m. Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth St., Sioux City.