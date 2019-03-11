Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
NAIA Basketball
Watch the semifinals of the Division II Women's Basketball Championship at the Tyson Events Center. Northwestern (Iowa) plays Concordia (Neb.) at 6:05 p.m., and Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) plays Southeastern (Fla.) at 8:05 p.m.
Library Lecture
The Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship is hosting a lecture at 7 p.m. in the Gleeson Room of the Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St. The theme of this year's lecture series is "The Writings of the Apostle Paul: Under the Law or Not?"
Constructs (A+A)
Briar Cliff University is exhibiting the artwork of Omaha artist and architect Thomas Prinz through March 15 at the Clausen Art Gallery on Briar Cliff University’s campus. Prinz’s exhibit, entitled “Constructs (A+A),” focuses on the interactions of contrasting parts, fusing influences found in modern physics and Eastern mysticism.