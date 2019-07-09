{{featured_button_text}}

Nature Tales

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, 10 a.m. Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time, Going on a Bear Hunt, at the Nature Playscape. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org.

Hike the Wild

Dickinson County Nature Center, 22785 Nature Center Road, Okoboji, Iowa, 10 a.m. Kenue Park prairie flower walk. No registration necessary, all ages, meet at the Nature Center and caravan to the hiking site.

